Mumbai: Narayan Rane’s bail conditions revealed

As the saying goes, the devil is in the details. While granting bail to the Union Minister Narayan Rane in a case pertaining to his ‘slap’ statement against Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, the Mahad Judicial Magistrate First Class SS Shinde laid down conditions.

In the two-page order delivered on Tuesday night, the magistrate said that Rane (accused) shall not tamper with the prosecution evidence. He shall not, directly and indirectly, make any inducement, threat or promise to any person acquainted with the facts of the case so as to dissuade him from disclosing such facts to the court or to any police officer to tamper with the evidence.

He shall remain present before the LCB office at Alibaug on the last Monday of this month and second Monday of next month.

“The accused is also directed to cooperate with the investigating machinery and assist the investigating officer. In the event that the investigating officer wants a voice sample of the accused for the purpose of investigation, the accused is directed to assist the IO and remain present at the police station concerned,” said Shinde.

“Only rider is that, in such an event, the IO is directed to give seven days prior notice on the e-mail ID of the accused. The accused is directed to give an undertaking with the details of his e-mail ID. The accused shall not commit a similar type of offence,” he added.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday,August 26, 2021, 08:40 AM IST