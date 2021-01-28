Mumbai: NaPA sponsors 40 clamps and 100 cones to traffic cops

In a bid to aid the traffic police in the heart of south Mumbai, the Nariman Point Association (NaPA) sponsored clamps and cones. It was observed that the commuters and residents were at the receiving end of congestion, illegal parking, double and triple parking, along with the unauthorised collection of parking charges, amongst others.

When a need for clamps and cones had arisen, the association sponsored 40 clamps and 100 cones to the traffic police, which was well appreciated by the police. Nariman Point, which accommodates consulates along with several government establishments like Vidhan Bhawan, Mantralaya and Income Tax offices as well as business tycoons like Reliance Industries and Oberoi Hotels, has been seeing a number of traffic obstructions.

Dr. Earnest John, Chairman, NaPA stated, “The area being a prime business hub, where several consulates, embassies and corporates operate, we would like to take all necessary steps to ensure smooth commuting and zero parking menace.”

According to a traffic official, over Rs 36 lakhs have been collected for traffic violations in the last month, which has also marked the highest fine collections. After receiving the clamps and cones, the traffic department also made a request for large size clamps for heavy vehicles, which the association is in process of sponsoring.