Mumbai: Nana Patole denies dissent among Congress MLAs against MVA government

The Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee President Nana Patole strongly denied media reports on growing dissent among the party legislators against the functioning of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government. Patole’s clarification came a day after there was news that about 25 disgruntled party legislators will meet Congress President Sonia Gandhi next week and argue their case against the functioning of the MVA government in which Congress is a junior partner.

"The MVA government is stable and there is no threat to the government. There is no truth in the news reports that talked about dissent and displeasure among the party legislators against the MVA government. There is nothing wrong if some legislators and leaders have expressed their desire to meet the senior party leaders,’’ said Patole.

‘’Was everything ok when the BJP-Shiv Sena government was ruling the state between 2014 and 2019?’’ asked Patole. He accused BJP of spreading rumours that Congress legislators were upset.

Congress legislator Kunal Patil from Dhule, who will be one of those 25 legislators who have sought a meeting with the Congress president, has ruled out dissent. "Party legislators will be in New Delhi next week to attend the workshop organised by the Lok Sabha Speaker. So, the legislators have sought an appointment with the party president to meet her and seek her guidance. There is nothing more to it,’’ he clarified.

However, another legislator claimed that they were unhappy over the neglect by the Congress ministers against them despite the MVA government being in power since November 2019. "It was decided that every Congress minister will take care of four legislators to pursue their works in their respective constituencies so that they could get necessary funds for the completion of works in a time-bound manner. However, nothing has been done so far in this regard/ If they will be neglected further, the Congress party may badly lose upcoming local and civic body elections in the state,’’ he said.

However, state BJP president Chandrakant Patil claimed that there has been growing dissent among the legislators of the ruling Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress. He claimed that Shiv Sena legislators have been angry over the lack of adequate fund allocation.

Published on: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 06:19 PM IST