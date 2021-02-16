Mumbai: Nair Hospital doctor ends life with a heavy dose of anaesthesia

A 28-year-old doctor from BYL Nair Hospital allegedly committed suicide by injecting a heavy dose of anaesthesia at his quarters on Monday night. Deceased Dr Bhimsandesh Tupe was pursuing MD in anaesthesia. He had just returned from his hometown in Aurangabad. The police did not find any suicide note. They said he committed suicide due to personnel reasons. The police recovered a box of anaesthesia vials from his room.

According to the police, Tupe had gone to his native place for a week to see his father, who recently had a paralysis attack. After returning to Mumbai on Monday morning, he resumed duty immediately. Around 9.30 pm, after taking a round of his ward, he returned to his room and told the staff to contact him for any emergency. Around 10 pm, a staff member went to his quarters after he failed to answer multiple phone calls. The staff member found the room locked from inside. Dr Tupe was not answering the doorbell. The staff members broke open the door to find Dr Tupe in an unconscious state. They rushed him to the Nair hospital where he was declared dead before admission.

"Following the incident we have registered an accidental death report and further investigation is underway,” said Shriram Koregaonkar, senior inspector of Agripada police station.

According to the police, Tupe injected four vials of anaesthesia on both his hands. Four empty vials along with an entire box of anaesthesia vials was recovered from his room.

After reaching Mumbai, Tupe had informed his brother who is also a doctor at Nanavati hospital that he had reached safely. Tupe's postmortem was conducted at the BYL Nair hospital and his body was handed over to his family.

The police have seized his mobile phone for further investigation. Dr Ramesh Bharmal, dean, Nair hospital said the exact reason for the death is not known. The body is handed over to the Agripada Police station for further investigation. “We are also conducting internal inquiry and have appointed a member to investigate the matter,” he said.