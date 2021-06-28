Mumbai: Nagpur lawyer records statement with ED in money laundering case against former HM Anil Deshmukh

Mumbai: Nagpur based advocate Tarun Parmar on Monday visited the office of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Mumbai to give his statement in connection with the money laundering case registered by the agency against former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh. The agency has also issued fresh summons to Anil Deshmukh to get his statement recorded on Tuesday.

According to the agency sources, Parmar had reportedly complained to the ED on June 19, accusing Deshmukh and few others of money laundering after which the agency summoned him to get his statement recorded and provide necessary documents pertaining to his claims.

Anil Deshmukh who was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to appear before them, did not turn up for enquiries on Saturday. Deshmukh's lawyer had visited the ED office and asked the officials to furnish them with the copy of the case filed and the documents related to it.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on last Friday arrested Deshmukh's personal secretary Sanjeev Palande and personal assistant Kundan Shinde under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The ED had claimed that they have found a money trail of Rs 4 crore that was allegedly extorted from around a dozen bar owners by Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Vaze, (now dismissed from service) over a few months. The agency sources had alleged that the said money was then allegedly diverted to Deshmukh through some shell companies.

Following this revelation, the ED officials conducted searches at Deshmukh's residence in Nagpur and Mumbai and few other places on Friday.

The agency is also probing a complex web of shell companies which were allegedly used to divert money.

On last Thursday, ED had recorded the statement of Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Raju Bhujbal in the case, who is presently the in-charge of the enforcement wing of Mumbai Police and has the social service branch under his jurisdiction. The social service branch conducts checks and raids on pubs, hookah parlours, dance bars, bars, and restaurants.

On May 11, ED had registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) in Mumbai against Deshmukh based on the FIR filed by the CBI.

In March, former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh, in his letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, had alleged that, Home Minister Deshmukh had expressed to officer Sachin Vaze that he had a target to accumulate Rs 100 crores a month from bars, restaurants and other establishments in Mumbai.

CBI had registered a preliminary enquiry the next day, and had recorded the statements of Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Enforcement) Raju Bhujbal, ACP Sanjay Patil and Vaze in connection with the allegations, Jayshri Patil.

The CBI had also recorded statements of Deshmukh, his two personal assistants, a Kandivali bar owner and two drivers of Vaze.