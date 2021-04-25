Mumbai: Mysterious person breaks jaws of 5 felines in Bandra, 3 die

Animal activists have announced a reward of Rs 15,000 to anyone who can provide information leading to the arrest of person who was responsible for savage killing of at least three stray cats and grievously injuring other two near posh Bandra Carter Road area. An unknown assailant attacked the felines and broke the jaws of all the five cats at different time and places over a month, three of them died during treatment while two are still battling for their lives.

According to the police, doctor Jyotsna Jangarani who takes care of the stray cats has employed a man named Sham Kevat, 40, to feed stray cats from Perry Cross road and Chimbai Village in Bandra. The doctor has also named the strays as Lockdown, Kito, Lucy, Kitty and Belle.

The first incident came to light when Lockdown and Kito where found with broken jaws on March 24. Their feeder took them to veterinary however, both could not survive, Kito died on April 9, while Lockdown on April 13.

On April 18, two more cats Lucy and Kitty met with similar fate and were found with their jaws broken, they were treated as well however, Kitty died on April 22, while Lucy is still battling for her life. The latest incident surfaced on April 22, when Belle was found near Chimbai village with a broken jaw, his treatment is currently underway.

"It seems that some animal hater is moving around silently and hitting them with blunt object at his will and purposely hitting them at their mouth so they die starving. Once the jaw breaks it becomes difficult for them to swallow leading to their death. It is also difficult to heal such injuries," said Vijay Mohanani of Bombay Animal Rights.

It's difficult to see them in such condition, I want the culprit should be arrested immediately so that no other cat suffers the same plight, therefore I have announced the reward, he added. And requested the animal lovers and feeders to stay alert and report to 9920388000 if they find anything suspicious, he added

Following the complaint, the Bandra police registered an offence against an unknown person.