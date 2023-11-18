Mumbai: ‘My Grandfather Would Have Been Proud Of Me,’ Says Aaditya Thackeray After Case Filed Against Him For ‘Inaugurating’ Delisle Bridge

X

Mumbai: My grandfather would have been proud of me for the case that has been filed against me because I fought for the rights of the Mumbaikars, Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA and Yuva Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray said here on Saturday while reacting to the case filed against him and others from his party for throwing open the Delisle bridge on Friday night. He also asked some pertinent questions to the state government.

"Late last night and early today some cases were filed against me. Why? because I threw open the Delisle bridge. The work of the bridge had been completed for more than 10 days ago. But, the illegal government didn't have time for its inauguration. There were barricades with wheels. We pushed them aside and went ahead and the road was opened," Aaditya Thackeray said and added, "People had been suffering for a long time. Yet they don't find time for the inauguration. My grandfather would have been proud of me because the case was filed against me for fighting for the cause of Mumbaikars."

Aaditya's justification

"We had to resort to similar agitation before Ganpati festival to get one arm of the bridge operational. No the 120 metre long arm other arm too was ready. All the load tests etc. had been completed. Yet the bridge wasn't being inaugurated. As an MLA of that area don't I have the responsibility to do away with the problems being faced by the common man?" Thackeray asked while justifying his act.

He also asked a few more questions while criticising the Municipal commissioner and the government.

"Some of the cases against me are about encroachment. I'd like to ask why don't they file cases against the guardian ministers, a builder and an outsider, who have encroached on the BMC HQ?" Aaditya Thackeray asked.

Aaditya accuses Municipal commissioner for supporting ruling party

He also accused the Municipal commissioner that he is supporting the ruling side because he is after getting promoted to central govt posting. "We have raised several cases of corruption in BMC. All the cases bear his signatures. Would such an officer be promoted?" Thackeray asked.

Thackeray also termed the government as 'Builder-contractor' government and added that several projects like the Navi Mumbai Metro, Metro line in Mumbai and Sewri-Nhava Sheva MTHL are being delayed just for the want of VIP's time for inauguration. However, "We won't let Maharashtra leaned and Mumbai looted," he added.

