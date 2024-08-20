 Mumbai: MVA Plans Assembly Election Strategy Meeting At Shanmukhanand Hall On August 20; Key Leaders To Address Supporters
Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Tuesday, August 20, 2024, 04:29 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has set its sights on a decisive victory in the upcoming assembly elections. In preparation, the MVA leaders have planned a strategic meeting. On Tuesday, August 20, at 3 PM, the Congress party, a key component of the MVA, will hold a significant meeting at the Shanmukhanand Hall.

The event will commemorate the birthday of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi and will feature prominent leaders including Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray, and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) President Sharad Pawar.

This meeting is expected to mark the beginning of an intensified MVA campaign for the assembly elections. Attention is particularly focused on whether Thackeray and Pawar will address their opponents or outline specific strategies during the event.

Earlier, on August 16, a state-level MVA meeting was held at Shanmukhanand Hall, where leaders such as Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar, Nana Patole, Balasaheb Thorat, Varsha Gaikwad, and Naseem Khan launched a fierce attack on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Mahayuti.

Following the success of the MVA in the Lok Sabha elections, the coalition's confidence has surged as they gear up for the assembly polls. Despite the Lok Sabha victory, MVA leaders have advised their cadre to remain vigilant and not underestimate the assembly election challenge.

The MVA leaders are committed to ensuring a defeat for the Mahayuti in the assembly elections, and the upcoming meeting is anticipated to provide further insight into their strategies.

article-image

The event will be attended by key figures including Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, NCP President Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray, Maharashtra in-charge Ramesh Chennithala, Congress State President Nana Patole, Legislative Assembly Party Leader Balasaheb Thorat, Opposition Leader Vijay Wadettiwar, Mumbai Congress President Varsha Gaikwad, and Legislative Council Group Leader Satej Bunte Patil. The Congress party has urged its members and supporters to attend the meeting in large numbers.

