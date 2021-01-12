Mumbai: MVA partners to meet today amid controversy over renaming Aurangabad

Amid raging controversy over renaming of Aurangabad as Sambhaji Nagar, the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) allies have decided to sit hold a meeting to hammer out a solution for the ticklish issue. It being said the co-ordination committee of MVA partners will meet on Tuesday evening. The matter has almost brought the Shiv Sena-Nationalist Congress Party-Congress alliance to the brink.

The Shiv Sena's demand to rename Aurangabad as Sambhajinagar has caused unease in the year-old Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra.

On December 31, Maharashtra Congress chief Balasaheb Thorat had said if a proposal to rename Aurangabad comes up, his party would strongly oppose it. Thorat further said changing the names of places was not a part of the Common Minimum Programme (CMP) of the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, in which Congress and NCP are partners.

"If any proposal about renaming Aurangabad as Sambhajinagar comes up, the Congress will oppose it strongly. Our party does not believe in changing names as it does not lead to the development of common man," Thorat told reporters.