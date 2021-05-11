Mumbai: MVA partners slam ED move to file case against former HM Anil Deshmukh terming it a vendetta politics

The Maha Vikas Aghadi partners Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress have strongly criticised the Enforcement Directorate’s move to lodge a money laundering case against former home minister Anil Deshmukh based on CBI’s FIR.

NCP Minister Nawab Malik alleged that a ploy has been hatched to discredit Deshmukh by misuse of power. “It is now clear that the Centre is using investigating agencies to do politics. ED’s move is also for the same purpose. The case has been registered against Deshmukh to defame the MVA government. Deshmukh will cooperate in the probe,” he noted.

On the other hand, Shiv Sena leader Kishor Tiwari claimed that the ED’s move was politically motivated and a clear case of vendetta politics. “ED’s move against Deshmukh, who is being victimised, is the classic example of vendetta politics and another attempt to destabilize the MVA. The case has been filed without any evidence,” he noted.

The state Congress spokesman Sachin Sawant alleged that ED’s move reflects Modi government’s ridiculous mindset and dangerous politics that is detrimental to democracy. “It is an attempt to cover up Modi government’s failure to handle the coronavirus pandemic and divert the people’s attention. This also an attempt of political revenge,” he viewed.

“If CBI and ED say that money was paid then why no action is taken against former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh and dismissed police officer Sachin Waze? This is a political persecution started by the Modi government,” said Sawant.