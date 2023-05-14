 Mumbai: MVA leaders to meet at NCP chief Sharad Pawar's residence at 4:30pm today
Uddhav Thackeray faction leader leader Sanjay Raut has confirmed the meeting.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, May 14, 2023, 11:03 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: MVA leaders to meet at NCP chief Sharad Pawar's residence at 4:30pm today | Photo: ANI

Mumbai: A meeting of the Mahavikas Agadi (MVA) has been called on today (Sunday) at 4.30pm at the residence of the NCP chief Sharad Pawar.

Uddhav Thackeray, Nana Patole, Ajit Pawar, Balsaheb Thorat and other leaders will be attend this meeting, Uddhav Thackeray faction leader leader Sanjay Raut has confirmed.

The meet comes amid recent Supreme Court's verdict on change of government in Maharashtra in 2022.

SC verdict on Shiv Sena Vs Shiv Sena row

The Supreme Court's Constitution Bench consisting of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on May 12 pronounced its verdict regarding a set of petitions related to the Uddhav Thackeray-Eknath Shinde split in the Shiv Sena and the subsequent change of government in Maharashtra in 2022.

The court had held that it cannot order restoration of the Uddhav Thackeray government since he resigned without facing the floor test although the Governor's decision for the same was wrong and Speaker was wrong in appointing whip of Eknath Shinde group.

The SC refused to interfere with formation of Eknath Shinde's government with BJP support since Thackeray had voluntarily submitted his resignaion and the court noted it cannot "quash a resignation".

