MVA govt’s ultimatum to striking MSRTC’s employees: Return to work by March 31 or lose job

The State Government on the last day of the budget session of the state legislature on Friday gave an ultimatum to the employees of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) employees to call off the strike and return to work by March 31. The employees have been on strike since October 2021 and despite repeated pleas by the state government they have not yet yielded.

Transport Minister Anil Parab in the state assembly and the council assured that the employees if they resume their duties nobody will lose their jobs. "If the employees will not report to work by March 31 then they will be removed from jobs as a last resort,’’ he noted.

‘’We have no regrets or grievances against the striking employees as they have fallen victim to various appeals. Misconceptions are being spread in their minds’’ said Parab and reiterated his appeal to them to report to work by March 31. He added that he will discuss other demands of the employees after coming to work.

Parab’s statement came days after the state cabinet approved the three-member committee’s report which had ruled out the MSRTC’s merger with the state government and treating its employees as government personnel was not feasible practically and administratively. However, the striking MSRTC employees have been stuck on their demand for mergers.

Parab said that the state government has taken several important decisions including a hefty salary hike in the interest of MSRTC employees by holding meetings from time to time to address their demands.

‘’The strike is causing undue hardship to senior citizens, ordinary commuters as well as school children. The children's exams are currently underway. In order to avoid inconvenience to such students, more trains will be started on the way to schools, said Parab.

Parab’s statement came at a time when the MSRTC had incurred a loss of over Rs 1,200 crore due to the ongoing strike and also because of the coronavirus induced lockdown.

The minister said as many as 308 employees of the MSRTC have died due to COVID 19. The MSRTC has provided financial assistance of Rs 50 lakh each to the relatives of the deceased employees. In addition, the MSRTC is in the process of providing jobs or financial assistance of Rs10 lakhs to the heirs of the deceased employees on a compassionate basis.

Published on: Friday, March 25, 2022, 09:44 PM IST