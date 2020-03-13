Mumbai: MVA govt uncertain on fourth nominee for Rajya Sabha elections

Mumbai: Talks are still going on between the three ruling allies in Maharashtra Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress to decide a fourth candidate of the alliance for the Rajya Sabha elections. According to sources, the Congress is demanding an additional Rajya Sabha seat.

The last date for filing nominations is March 13, but so far only NCP chief Sharad Pawar has filed nomination from the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi's side.

With their strength in the 288-member Assembly, the three parties can get elected a candidate each as 37 votes are needed to win a single seat. The Sena has 56 MLAs, NCP 54 and the Congress 44. The alliance is also supported by some smaller parties and independents.