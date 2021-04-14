Mumbai: MVA and BJP engage in a war of words over Rs 5,476 crore financial package

The ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi partners and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have been engaged in a war of words over the financial package of Rs 5,476 crore released by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray while announcing a 15-day Janata Curfew from Wednesday night till 7am on May 1. Food and Civil Supply Minister Chhagan Bhujbal and Water Resources Minister Jayant Patil strongly defended the package and said that the state government has taken due care to assist the economically weaker sections.

However, Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis claimed that the package was an eyewash and the announcement of Rs 3,300 crore for strengthening the health infrastructure was a budget proposal that will be spent during the current fiscal. There is a need to provide aid to various sections while imposing stricter curbs. “There is Maharashtra beyond Mumbai and Pune. The package announced by the state government is an eyewash. Information was expected from the government on how many beds and ventilators will be provided. A large section of the society has been left out from the package. The government has misguided everyone. An advance of Rs 1,000 has been announced for the beneficiaries covered under the scheme, but such advance cannot be given,” he noted.

On the other hand, Shiv Sena spokesman and former minister Sachin Ahir slammed BJP for its criticism and said that the party should first give details about what happened to the Rs 20 lakh crore package announced by the central government last year.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) legislator Rohit Pawar claimed that BJP should look into the party-led states where the COVID-19 crisis is worsening and then make their comments on Maharashtra. NCP spokesman Clyde Crasto took a swipe at state BJP chief Chandrakant Patil for projecting turbulence in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in May.

Congress also attacked BJP and said that the party was interested in playing politics even in the present pandemic. State unit chief Nana Patole claimed that, while the people are dying due to the virus, BJP is busy playing politics. “The state government is busy in saving the lives of the people, but BJP is playing politics to regain power in Maharashtra,” he claimed.