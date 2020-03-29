Mumbai: Murder convict who escaped from Bihar jail nabbed in Thane

Thane: Exactly two months after he escaped from police custody while returning to jail after attending a hearing in the Bettiah court of Bihar, the 40-year-old murder convict landed into the custody of the Thane’s crime branch (unit 1) on Thursday.

The convict who has been identified as Prajit Kumar Rambarai Singh (40). He was arrested and awarded life sentence for his involvement in a triple murder case in Bettiah Nagar in 1998. He was lodged in Mandal Kara (Bettiah) jail. Prajit was presented before the court on 27, January, 2020 for a hearing related to fresh case of extortion registered against him.

However, he gave a slip to the police team which was escorting him back to jail. Based on a tip off from their Bihar counterparts about Prajit’s presence in the city, the crime branch team led by Senior Police Inspector Nitin Thakre and PSI Dattaray Sarak alerted their informers and nabbed the convict from Naupada area in Thane.

This was not the first instance of playing truant for Prajit . Prajit carries a Rs.25,000 cash reward on his head. He had given first given a slip to the police in December 2016. He was among the five convicts who had escaped from the Buxar Central Jail by scaling the prison wall then.

Notably, two years after the jailbreak, it was the Thane crime branch which had managed to apprehend, Prajit and handed over his custody to the Bihar police in 2018.