Mumbai: Murder accused stabbed to death in Bandra over previous enmity

A 30-year-old man accused of murder was stabbed to death in Bandra East in the wee hours on Sunday.
The deceased identified as Dyaneshwar Upadhyay was allegedly killed by three people, including the brother of a person, who was allegedly murdered by Upadhyay seven months ago.
The incident took place at 1.30 am on Sunday when Mukesh Nishad, Jitu Tambe and their friend came face to face with Upadhyay at Kherwadi junction. Upadhyaksh who was behind bars for allegedly killing Nishad's brother Ramesh in October last year started running for his life as soon as he saw Mukesh. According to the police, the three followed Upadhyay on a bike and assaulted him. They attacked him with a sharp weapon and also hit him multiple times with a paver block, said police.
Upadhyay was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead on arrival. By the time police, were called the three fled from the spot. The Kherwadi police have registered a murder case and have formed teams to locate the accused.
According to the police, both Upadhyay and Ramesh had criminal records and often fought with each other for supremacy in the area. In October Upadhyay along with his minor nephew was booked on the charges of killing Ramesh. Soon after the incident the police arrested Upadhyay while his nephew was sent to remand home in Dongri, Upadhyay was released on bail in January.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)