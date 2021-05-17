Mumbai: Murder accused stabbed to death in Bandra over previous enmity

A 30-year-old man accused of murder was stabbed to death in Bandra East in the wee hours on Sunday.

The deceased identified as Dyaneshwar Upadhyay was allegedly killed by three people, including the brother of a person, who was allegedly murdered by Upadhyay seven months ago.

The incident took place at 1.30 am on Sunday when Mukesh Nishad, Jitu Tambe and their friend came face to face with Upadhyay at Kherwadi junction. Upadhyaksh who was behind bars for allegedly killing Nishad's brother Ramesh in October last year started running for his life as soon as he saw Mukesh. According to the police, the three followed Upadhyay on a bike and assaulted him. They attacked him with a sharp weapon and also hit him multiple times with a paver block, said police.