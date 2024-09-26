Mumbai: Municipal Commissioner Gagrani Reshuffles Deputy Commissioners; Key Changes Made In BMC Departments

BMC | File pic

In a recent reshuffle, Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani transferred two deputy commissioners (DMC) on Wednesday. Kiran Digghavkar, who played a crucial role in formulating the new hoarding policy, has been assigned to the Solid Waste Management Department.

Meanwhile, DMC Jadhav, previously in charge of education, will now assume the role of DMC (Special). The newly promoted DMC, Prachi Jambekar, will take over the education department.

Following the tragic incident of a massive billboard collapse at a petrol pump in Ghatkopar that resulted in 17 fatalities, the BMC began formulating a new policy for outdoor advertisements in the city.

The draft policy for hoardings was developed after nearly 14 years, with significant contributions from Additional Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Joshi and Kiran Digghavkar.

Now, DMC Jadhav will be responsible for managing the challenging tasks related to the hoardings and hawkers policy. The BMC will soon be arranging a hearing to gather suggestions and objections regarding the new hoardings and digital policy.