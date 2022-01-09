e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Pakistan: Blast reported in Karachi's Sher Shah
Advertisement

Mumbai

Updated on: Sunday, January 09, 2022, 07:51 PM IST

Mumbai: Mumbaikars share surreal photos and videos as city witnesses clear skies

FPJ Web Desk
Mumbai: Mumbaikars share surreal photos and videos as city witnesses clear skies | Twitter/@atulkasbekar

Mumbai: Mumbaikars share surreal photos and videos as city witnesses clear skies | Twitter/@atulkasbekar

Advertisement

Mumbaikars on Sunday woke up to clear skies and chilly weather. Several citizens took to Twitter and shared a few surreal photos and videos of the Maximum City in all its glory.

This came after Mumbai’s weather was unexpectedly cloudy on Saturday. It had even drizzled in a few parts of the city. This weather was due to the induced impact of the western disturbance, said Dr. Jayanta Sarkar, Head of Regional Meteorological Center, Mumbai.

Check out the beautiful pictures and videos shared by Mumbaikars on Twitter:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, January 09, 2022, 07:46 PM IST
Advertisement