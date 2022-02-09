Mumbai: Mulund residents to do 'Chipko' protest to save 300-year-old banyan tree

Mulund residents will embrace a 300-year-old tree, and enact the famous "Chipko" movement of 1970s by rural villagers in Uttarakhand to save trees in the Himalayan region to save the tree and highlight their concern. They will hug the tree located at Mulund Colony in Mulund West on Thursdya at 12 noon.

The members of an NGO (Shresht Aai Prathishthan) supported by Congress activists will be holding placards and banners during the protest to save the banyan tree. The protesters said banyan tree is the national tree of India, and needs to be saved.

Vithal Satpute, Block President of Mulund Congress is conducting the initiative along with the NGO and the locals.

The protesters stated that the tree is being poisoned and appealed to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to save it.

Rajesh Ingle, Executive Member, Mumbai Congress said, “The tree has been poisoned by unknown people. When a tree is poisoned, holes are drilled to its core and poison is injected which makes the tree lose its leaves and it gradually dries up and dies. It looks like a natural death but it's not and this is exactly what is going to be the future of the banyan tree if we don't save it now. There is clear evidence that holes have been drilled into the tree at a height of 3 to 4 feet. So it is quite visible, and we came to know about this when the vendors below the tree found poison bottles around it.”

Ingle said they have informed the BMC officials, but to no avail. “BMC's approach towards it has been lackadaisical,” added Ingle.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, February 09, 2022, 08:03 PM IST