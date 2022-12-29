Mumbai: Mulund MLA demands inquiry against construction companies for causing air-pollution

BJP MLA from Mulund Mihir Kotecha | Facebook

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Mulund constituency, Mihir Kotecha, demanded an enquiry in assembly on Thursday against Kalpataru and Prestige Developers, who are using their onsite RMC plants to transport cement to their other sites across Mumbai against set rules and causing Air pollution and health issues to locals.

Posting his video from assembly, Kotecha wrote: "Took up environmental issue of bad air quality nowadays in Mumbai & Mulund ,demanded closure of RMC plants in Mulund which are causing enormous dust pollution. Citizens right to clean air shall be protected."

Watch the video here:

Mumbai's worsening air quality

Mumbai has been witnessing colder days and nights for last few days. With the dip in mercury, the air quality has also deteriorated. The city's air is 'very poor' today with AQI standing at 303.

Meanwhile, the pollutant PM 2.5 and PM 10 concentrations were at 124 and 200 respectively.

AQI of different areas in Mumbai

Colaba: 178 AQI Moderate

Mazgaon: 360 AQI Very Poor

Worli: 164 AQI Moderate

Sion: 259 AQI Poor

Thane: 203 AQI Poor

Navi Mumbai: 327 AQI Very Poor