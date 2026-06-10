Mumbai: Mulund Gets New Foot Overbridge, Easing Rush-Hour Congestion At Busy Central Railway Station

The newly opened 8-metre-wide foot overbridge at Mulund station is expected to improve passenger flow and reduce overcrowding during peak hours | File Photo

Mumbai, June 9: In a major relief for thousands of daily commuters, a new foot overbridge (FOB) at Mulund railway station on Central Railway has been opened for public use. Constructed by the Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation (MRVC), the bridge is expected to improve passenger movement, reduce crowding on existing structures and enhance safety within the station premises.

New FOB to ease rush-hour congestion

The newly commissioned southern FOB is 8 metres wide and 43 metres long. Railway officials said the facility has been built to handle increasing passenger traffic and provide a smoother interchange between platforms. Mulund is one of the busiest suburban stations on the Central Railway corridor, where heavy crowds are witnessed during morning and evening peak hours.

Officials said the new bridge will help distribute passenger flow more evenly and reduce pressure on existing foot overbridges. The structure has been equipped with improved lighting, safety railings and anti-skid flooring. Accessibility features for senior citizens and persons with disabilities have also been incorporated to make commuting easier and safer.

MRVC’s efforts to modernise stations

The project is part of MRVC’s ongoing efforts to strengthen Mumbai’s suburban railway infrastructure. Besides foot overbridges, the corporation is working on station upgrades, additional railway lines, escalators and lifts across the network to improve the overall commuter experience.

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Passengers welcomed the opening of the new FOB, saying it would significantly reduce congestion while changing platforms. Many commuters noted that the bridge offers a safer and faster route, particularly during rush hours when existing foot overbridges are often overcrowded.

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