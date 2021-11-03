Mumbai: Mulund cops celebrate Diwali with tribal kids; see pics

Mumbai: By sharing gifts, Diwali faral (snacks) and sweets to around 60 to 70 tribal children, Mulund police celebrated Diwali festival in an innovative way.

Prashant Kadam, Deputy commissioner of police, Zone 7 of Mumbai police along with Vijay Bhise, senior police inspector and team of officials from Mulund police station reached Palaspada (tribal village) in the jurisdiction of Mulund police station. "We celebrate the festival with our staff, citizens and family. But spending time with these kids, made our festival jolly", added Kadam further stating that, "We encourage the students and kids towards education and the importance of it. Like how they can achieve their dreams only if they are educated. They asked different questions and we replied to them. The interaction with kids went for two hours," added Kadam.

Advertisement

The Mulund police organised the Diwali meet with the kids as per order from the superiors.

During the interaction with kids the police team questioned the kids about their requirements. "Savita, a tribal kid, requested for a bicycle. However, we arranged them for two cycles. One for small kids and the other for older ones. They said they will ride it from time to time as per convenience. As a gift of token we gave them faral (snacks), sweets and books as per their requirement. The time we spent with them was priceless," added Bhise.

The event was organised on Wednesday with the help of a Non-government organisation who takes care of the education of the kids. "We appeal to the citizens to celebrate the occasion with such kids who have no one to celebrate with. Instead of spending on crackers they can help these kids get clothes and sweets so that they can celebrate like others. Usually they are scared of the police, but the friendly nature and interaction help them ask questions and clear doubts in their life and build a better future," added Bhise.

ALSO READ Thane: Railway police returns laptop bag and cash to MBBS student forgotten in local train

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, November 03, 2021, 09:08 PM IST