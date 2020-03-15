Mumbai: Multiplexes flout government order as it kept open on Saturday

Mumbai multiplexes and theaters defied government closure orders issued in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak and remained open throughout Saturday. The collector offices then issued the directives to all police stations in the city getting them to implement the government’s directive.
With 19 people testing positive for the virus in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday announced the state government has invoked the Epidemic Diseases Act 1897 to tackle the virus outbreak and that a closure order for all schools, colleges, multiplexes, theatres, gymnasiums, swimming pools will come into effect from the intervening night of Friday and Saturday. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases has now increased to 31 in the state.
Thackeray had said the government will review the situation and take further decisions.
However, the number of multiplexes and theatres in the city, including Fun Republic, Sun City, PVR cinemas were seen operating on Saturday.
The managers however said that not direct orders have been received by their offices related to closure. “Multiplexes in Pune have received an order from the collector’s office. We haven’t got any such order so far,” said one of the employees at the Sun City in Vile Parle.
Slamming the multiplexes and theaters for flouting government directives, suburban collector Milind Borikar said the managment of these establishments should have for once ceased thinking commercially and acted towards the safety of the people of Mumbai.
“They shouldn’t have waited for a letter, it was officially announced by the CM on Friday evening. They should have respected the government’s announcement and acted upon it. Considering the situation we have sent the copy of the directive from Principal Secretary of Health to all the local police stations.”
