Mumbai: Multiplexes flout government order as it kept open on Saturday

Mumbai multiplexes and theaters defied government closure orders issued in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak and remained open throughout Saturday. The collector offices then issued the directives to all police stations in the city getting them to implement the government’s directive.

With 19 people testing positive for the virus in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday announced the state government has invoked the Epidemic Diseases Act 1897 to tackle the virus outbreak and that a closure order for all schools, colleges, multiplexes, theatres, gymnasiums, swimming pools will come into effect from the intervening night of Friday and Saturday. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases has now increased to 31 in the state.

Thackeray had said the government will review the situation and take further decisions.