Mumbai: Much Awaited Cabinet Expansion Expected This Month, Says Devendra Fadnavis

The much awaited cabinet expansion is likely to take place this month, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis told media persons at Aurangabad on Friday. “I can tell you that the cabinet expansion is likely to take place this month,” he said.

Fadnavis along with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi late Thursday night fanning the speculations on expansion.

Cabinet expansion at state, Centre unrelated

When asked whether the cabinet expansion in the state depends upon the one at the Centre, Fadnavis firmly declined. “The two things are different and unrelated,” he said. He also said speculations about certain ministers being dropped from the state cabinet are, “baseless”.

Speculations had been rife that the Shiv Sena was likely to get two berths in the Union cabinet while at least three of its ministers in Maharashtra cabinet will be shown doors ahead of the expansion next week.

Shinde, Fadnavis meet Shah

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who was in Thane in the evening, too, confirmed that the state cabinet shall be expanded very soon. Shinde, who was in Pandharpur for the official pooja on the occasion of 'Ashadhi Ekadashi' on Thursday had left for Delhi along with Fadnavis in the evening. The duo returned to Mumbai in the early hours after meeting with Shah, sources said.

“There are several issues between the state and the Centre, some of which need urgent meetings,” Fadnavis said while talking about his meeting in Delhi on Thursday night.