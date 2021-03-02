Mumbai: MU declares major TYBCom Sem 5 results; 63,532 students clear exam

Around 63,532 students have passed as the much-awaited results of the Third Year Bachelor of Commerce (TYBCom) Undergraduate (UG) programme semester five were declared on Tuesday by the University of Mumbai (MU). The pass percentage of the winter semester five results of final year BCom course is 95.19 per cent.

Out of 68,958 students who appeared for winter semester TYBCom examination, 63,532 cleared the exam leading to a pass percentage of 95.19. The result of this examination has been published on the university website http://www.mumresults.in/.

The winter semester five examinations of TYBCom programme were conducted in December 2020 via online mode.

Till date, the university has announced 95 results of winter semester examinations. Due to shift to online examinations, MU had directed affiliated degree colleges and universities to conduct winter semester examinations of Arts, Commerce and Science programmes by December 31, 2020, and complete examinations of engineering, architecture, pharmacy and Master of Computer Applications (MCA) professional courses by January 15, 2021.