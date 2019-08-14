Mumbai: MSRTC to ply more buses

Mumbai: In order to cater the increase in demand from daily passengers between Mumbai and Pune, the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has decided to ply additional 34 services of premium air-conditioned Shivneri buses on its Mumbai-Pune route.

“There has been an increase in demand for buses between Mumbai and Pune after railway services between the two cities had to be suspended. We will continue the additional services until such time that the railway services are normalised,” Abhijit Bhosale, chief public relations officer, MSRTC, said.

At present, MSRTC has 304 Shivneri services between Mumbai and Pune, which ply from Dadar, Borivali and Thane to Swargate and Pune railway station.

Train services between Pune and Mumbai have been suspended for a last two weeks after multiple boulder collapses and landslides damaged the Karjat-Lonavala ghat section after heavy rain on August 3 and 4. Nearly 500 long-distance train services have been cancelled between the two cities.