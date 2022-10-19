e-Paper Get App
Mumbai: MSRTC to pay Diwali gift of Rs 5,000 to its employees

The amount will soon deposit the amount to the accounts of its employees.

FPJ Political BureauUpdated: Wednesday, October 19, 2022, 08:47 PM IST
MSRTC to pay Diwali gift of Rs 5,000 to its employees. |
Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation, which was struggling to revive following huge losses incurred during the coronavirus pandemic and later because of the strike, on Wednesday announced a token Diwali gift of Rs 5000 to 90,000 employees and the officers.

MSRTC vice chairman and Managing Director Shekhar Channe said that the Diwali gift by MSRTC will soon deposit the amount to the accounts of its employees. This was possible following the announcement of the state government’s aid of Rs 45 crore to the MSRTC.

Also, considering the Diwali festival and the holidays, the MSRTC will deploy additional 14,94 buses for the convenience of the passengers.

