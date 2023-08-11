Mumbai: MSRTC Employees Threaten Indefinite Strike Over Wages, Promotion Ahead Of Ganpati Festival

File Image

A section of Maharashtra State Transport Corporation (MSRTC) employees have threaten for an indefinite strike beginning September 11th. This move comes as the Ganpati festival, celebrated during the auspicious Bhadrapada month of the Hindu calendar, is just around the corner, scheduled to commence on September 19th.

Representatives of a worker union of MSRTC have formally communicated their intention to strike, citing demands for higher wages and promotions. The workers have also expressed concerns over issues including the implementation of the Seventh Pay Commission, fixed duty hours for drivers and conductors, Pay hike , promotion and the acquisition of new buses under the corporation's ownership.

Demands for Better Wages and Promotions

According to sources, a significant point of contention revolves around a demand for a 42% dearness allowance, swift resolution of house rent allowance discrepancies, and timely wage increase. The disparity caused by varying increments, such as the five thousand, four thousand, and two and a half thousand announced in basic salaries, has led to dissatisfaction among senior employees.

According to transport experts, the looming strike could have a substantial impact on the transportation services provided by MSRTC, which currently operates a fleet of approximately 14,000 buses. Each day, an estimated 55 lakh passengers rely on these buses for their commutes, making the corporation a lifeline for the state.

Potential Impact on Transportation Services

"Should the government fail to address these concerns, the representatives have warned that an indefinite hunger strike will be launched at Azad Maidan in Mumbai starting from September 11th. If the situation does not improve, the employees intend to escalate their protest by organizing hunger strikes at various MSRTC bus depots across the state, commencing from September 13th" said an union leader of MSRTC.

Last year's strike during the festive season had a significant impact on the state's citizens, as it continued for several weeks. Although the government eventually addressed some of the demands, tensions among MSRTC employees persisted.

Core Committee's Decision

The decision of the strike was taken in a core committee meeting of the Maharashtra State Transport Workers' Organization held recently at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The employees' representatives assert that their decision is a response to the perceived lack of progress in addressing their grievances.

As the state anticipates the upcoming Ganpati festival, the government faces the challenge of addressing the demands of MSRTC employees to avert potential disruptions to transportation services and the festive celebrations.

