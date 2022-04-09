Mumbai: MSRTC employee found dead near Parel bus depot; accidental death report registered

A 43-year-old employee of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) was found dead near the Parel bus depot on Friday(April 8).

An Accidental Death Report (ADR) is registered in the matter and further investigation underway, said Mumbai Police.

The deceased, Mahesh Lole, a resident of Ichalkaranji in Kolhapur, worked as a bus conductor, an official said.

The body was found at a time when a large number of employees of the state transport body, which has over 90,000 persons on its payrolls, have been on strike since November 2021.

The news comes a day after a group of MSRTC workers held a fierce protest outside NCP chief Sharad Pawar's Mumbai residence, accusing the veteran leader of not doing anything to help them.

Over 100 MSRTC workers had staged the protest outside 'Silver Oak', Pawar's bungalow on Pedder Road in south Mumbai on Friday afternoon, catching the police unawares. Hours later, the police arrested 103 persons, including advocate Gunaratna Sadavarte, who claims to represent the striking employees of the transport corporation.

Published on: Saturday, April 09, 2022, 04:31 PM IST