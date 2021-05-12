Mumbai: MSRDC receives encouraging response to monthly toll pass initiative amid COVID-19

The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) which takes care of Mumbai five toll plazas, received encouraging response to its monthly toll pass initiative started from April 27 this year. In just a span of 15 days, total 14,778 monthly toll pass have been bought by the travellers amid second wave of covid-19 and strict lockdown. About 6,282 are single toll passes and 8496 are multi toll passes bought by the travellers. "The numbers are expected to increase further especially when the situation comes to normalcy," said Kamlakar Phand, Chief General Manager (tolls), MSRDC.

Interestingly, the highest monthly multi toll pass sold out has been recorded at Airoli plaza (2310) followed by Vashi (2178), Mulund (1808), Dahisar (1599) and LBS (601).

In pre-Covid time there were over 25,000 monthly toll pass holders in Mumbai across five toll plazas --Vashi, Dahisar, LBS, Mulund, Airoli as per the records with the MSRDC . Now due to the prevailing Covid-19 situation less traffic is observed on roads.

Under this new scheme only FASTag users can buy a monthly pass, a move to enforce nonFASTag users to buy one in a bid to encourage hassle free movement of vehicles from these toll plazas. Also, it will permit pass holders from taking FASTag enabled lanes than using Hybrid lanes which usually has a long queue.