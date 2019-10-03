Mumbai: MSRDC gets no response for casting yard land

Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) has failed to receive any response from landowners interested to lease out their property for the casting yard purpose to undertake Versova-Bandra Sea Link work.

Following which the bidding deadline has been extended until mid of October, said the official from MSRDC. The Bombay High Court has restrained MSRDC from using the earmarked land parcel at Versova seashore for casting yard purpose.

The court has given the order after Zoru Bhathena, a Mumbai based activist raised objection citing environmental concerns. Therefore, the authority is searching for another land parcel comprising about 10 hectares in the radius of 20-kilometres from Juhu or Versova sea cost on a rental basis for a period of five years.

Meanwhile, the authority has also challenged the impugned orders further requesting the court to allow them to use the earmarked land on the basis that the progress of the project has been hampered.

Moreover, due to no casting yard, it is incurring losses of Rs 68 lakh every day. The National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI) has also been asked to prepare an environmental impact assessment report which will be submitted in court for lifting the orders, said the official.