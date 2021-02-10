Mumbai: MSRDC expedites civil work of Mumbai-Pune Augmentation

With the gradual normalisation of daily activities after an elongated gap of 11 months due to the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown, the civil work of various ongoing big budget infrastructure projects has also gathered speed. Migrant labourers are also returning to their work sites, eliminating the issue of the shortage of manpower. The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) undertaking the Mumbai-Pune Augmentation through the ‘missing link project’ has completed significant work. So far, nearly 15 per cent to 20 per cent of the work has been completed according to an official who does not wish to be named.