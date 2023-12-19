 Mumbai: M/s Vichare Express & Logistic Pvt Ltd Accused of Embezzling ₹4.71 Crore From Employees' Provident Fund
The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation has filed a case alleging that the company failed to deposit the employees' provident fund amount into the Provident Fund accounts and embezzled Rs. 4.71 crore.

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, December 19, 2023, 10:05 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

A case of cheating has been filed against M/s Vichare Express and Logistic Private Limited, a prominent pan-India company with over 600 employees, established in 1996. The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation has filed a case alleging that the company failed to deposit the employees' provident fund amount into the Provident Fund accounts and embezzled Rs. 4.71 crore.

According to the FIR, the company is located in Charkop in Kandivali West. On September 8, Shailesh Jarath, an employee, and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena lodged complaints with the Employees' Provident Fund Organization. They claimed that the company deducted the Provident Fund amount from the employees' salaries but did not deposit it into the Provident Fund accounts.

Subsequently, the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation initiated an inquiry and revealed that from October 2020 to November 2022, the total amount was Rs. 5.3 crore. The company was given time to deposit the amount, but it only deposited a part of the total.

Later, the company filed an FIR against directors Mahendra Vichare, Chandrakant Vichare, and Avinash Shirke under IPC sections 34 (common intention), 406 (breach of trust), and 420 (cheating) on December 15.

