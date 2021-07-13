Mumbai: MRA Marg, Annasaheb Daundkar Marg to be shut for 3 months for Crawford Market redevelopment

Mumbai: Two roads-- Mata Ramabai Ambedkar Marg (100mts.) and Annasaheb Daundkar Marg, in south Mumbai to be temporarily shut for vehicular traffic for a period of three months, till October 9. The road closure has been made in the light of redevelopment of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Market or Crawford Market, which would most likely cause traffic congestion, said a senior traffic police official.

According to a traffic notification issued by Yogesh Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Traffic, it is mentioned that the M.C.G.M is carrying out the phase two redevelopment of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Market, and during shifting of the existing licensee, it is deemed necessary to close adjacent Mata Ramabai Ambedkar Marg (100mts.) and Annasaheb Daundkar Marg. To avoid traffic congestion, smooth flow of traffic and to ease vehicular traffic flow, the temporary road closure shall be in effect for three months.

The MRA Marg, from its junction of LT Marg to Annasaheb Daundkar Marg and Annasaheb Daundkar Marg from its junction of MRA Marg to DN Road shall be closed for all types of vehicular traffic. Traffic police have suggested an alternate route for motorists to move forward on MRA Marg till Haj House, take a right from Himalaya Junction and move forward for their destination.

In the light of these road closures, all types of vehicles, except police, ambulance, fire brigade and other emergency services providing vehicles shall be restricted for parking till October 9, said a senior traffic official.

The restoration of the market had begun in phases in September, 2014. As part of the first phase, the clock tower wing has been restored. The civic body has now started phase two of the restoration work. However, for this they needed to relocate some of the vendors to begin the work, this hit the project, which got stuck after vendors disagreed to shift. As part of phase two of the restoration, two level basement parking spaces for cars and trucks have been proposed to load and unload material for shopkeepers. It is expected to accommodate around 200 vehicles.