Mumbai: MP Supriya Sule Meets Suburban Railway Passengers Federation To Address Key Commuter Issues, Protest Planned

Supriya Sule with representatives of Federation of suburban passengers association |

Mumbai: In a significant move to address the escalating concerns of suburban railway commuters, representatives from the Federation of Suburban Railway Passengers Association, including Secretary Jitendra Vishe and President Lata Argade, met with Member of Parliament Supriya Sule on August 15th.

The meeting was aimed at seeking her intervention and support in resolving the pressing issues faced by daily commuters on Mumbai’s suburban railway network. Federation also requested MP Sule to arrange a joint meeting with the Railway Minister and the Chairman of the Railway Board in Delhi to expedite the resolution of these issues.

During the meeting, which took place on August 15, Sule expressed strong support for the concerns raised by the passengers. She assured the delegation that she would advocate for their demands with the Minister of Railways and the Chairman of the Railway Board, emphasizing the importance of addressing these issues to improve the daily travel experience for millions of commuters.

The Federation presented a detailed memorandum to MP Sule, highlighting the various challenges plaguing suburban passengers. Among the chief concerns are frequent delays in local train services, the diversion of local trains to accommodate long-distance services, and the lack of alternative arrangements during technical disruptions.

Additionally, the passengers pointed out that delays in key railway projects have exacerbated overcrowding, forcing them to endure unsafe travel conditions.

As a result of these unaddressed issues, the Federation has decided to protest (without disturbing the trains services ---- they will wear white attire with black ribbon) against the railway administration as well as state government scheduled for August 22. The protest aims to draw attention to the deteriorating conditions faced by commuters and to demand immediate action from the authorities.

The memorandum handed over to MP Sule outlines several key demands, including the introduction of additional local train services from Thane to Karjat and Kasara, the launch of additional women special local trains during peak hours, and a halt to the practice of running express trains during rush hours. The Federation also called for the acceleration of the Mumbai Urban Transport Project (MUTP) to prevent further cost escalations due to project delays.

Among other demands, the Federation urged the completion of the Kalwa-Airoli Elevated Road on a priority basis to alleviate congestion at Thane station. They also pressed for the rapid completion of the Kalyan remodeling project, the immediate filling of vacancies in the Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force (RPF), and increased patrolling to ensure the safety of all passengers, particularly women.

The memorandum also highlighted the need for extending the 15-coach local train services up to Badlapur and Titwala, constructing railway flyovers near all suburban stations on the Kasara and Karjat routes, and expediting the start of local services on the Diva-Vasai route, which was designated as a suburban line four years ago.