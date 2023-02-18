Mumbai: MP Navneet Rana’s father’s plea dismissed against order declaring him absconder

Navneet Rana | PTI File Photo

Mumbai: A sessions court has dismissed the application of Amravati MP Navneet Rana’s father Harbhajan Singh Kundles against an order of the Esplanade magistrate court that proclaimed him an absconder in connection with a case of securing a caste certificate through fraudulent means.

They allegedly used a forged school leaving certificate and a ration card, to obtain the caste certificate which was used by Rana to contest from her reserved constituency.

The proclamation came after the magistrate court had issued non-bailable warrants at different points against Kundles for not remaining present before it. Advocate Sachin Thorat appearing for the complainant in the case had opposed the plea for revision of the magistrate’s order. A detailed order is yet to be made available. The FIR had been lodged against the father-daughter duo at Mulund police station.

