Mumbai: Motorman foils suicide bid by teen

Mumbai: In yet another instance, an alert motorman stopped the train running at a speed of 80km/hr in the nick of time, the moment he realised that an 18-year-old boy was squatting on the railway tracks near Mankhurd station, possibly contemplating suicide.

The incident occurred at around 10.49 am on Saturday between Vashi and Mankhurd stations on the Harbour Line. The motorman of the CSMT-bound train, Narendra Talekar, used emergency brakes to bring it to a screeching halt, just few metres short of mowing him down.

Talekar said he had left CSMT station around 9.30am and as he was crossing Makhurd station he saw some movement on the railway track which was disconcerting.

As he craned his neck for a better view, he saw the youth sitting on the railway tracks, possibly with the intention of committing suicide.

The motorman not only brought the train to a halt but also alighted from the train, counselled the teenager and handed him over to the locals Then, he informed the control room about the incident and proceeded with his journey.