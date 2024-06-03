Mumbai: Motorists Witness Massive Traffic Disruption On Western Express Highway During Peak Hours On Monday | Representational Image

Mumbai: Monday for motorists in the western suburbs ended badly as heavy traffic logjams were reported on the Western Express Highway, especially between Goregaon to Airport flyover in Parle.

According to the frustrated motorists, during the peak hours, Monday evening kept getting worse at the entire WEH. The starting point of the horrible traffic was Andheri, near the Airport and the Andheri flyover. It continued till Jogeshwari, and to make it even worse, the NESCO Colony in Goregaon added a bunch of backlog traffic to the already congested WEH.

The effect of WEH’s traffic at Goregaon reflected on Mrinal Tai Gore Flyover that continued until Ram Mandir Road. According to Goregaon police, thanks to the service road in Goregaon, some traffic relief was provided to the motorists at the Aarey flyover.

Still, the Aarey road slowly started to get congested as well. The situation was bad on Aarey Flyover, near the Aarey metro station, with a waiting time of over 45 minutes. This continued further at WEH, going towards Kurar, Akurli, and Mithchowky in Malad, Kandivali, and Dindoshi areas – where the waiting time in traffic remained above 45 minutes. Some diversions at Akurli Road decongested the traffic at WEH near Borivali areas.

While the real reason for the traffic disruption on Monday wasn’t clear, the police said “it’s quite common” during the start of the week. “Mondays are usually hectic as most people go to work, compared to the end of the week. Other than that, it was a usual Monday, from a traffic point-of-view, and nothing new,” said a traffic police official.

Meanwhile, on Monday evening, at around 5 pm, Mumbai Traffic Police alerted a tempo breakdown at Milan Subway on the southbound, which connects to the WEH, which could be one of the reasons for traffic movements being affected.

A motorist told the FPJ it wasn’t just Monday evening but Monday morning too, at WEH. “From NESCO (Goregaon) to the start of the Vakola Flyover (in Santacruz), it took me 1 hour to cover the distance,” he said. The distance between the two shouldn’t exceed 20 minutes, on a good-traffic day.