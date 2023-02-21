Mumbai: Motorists drive over footpath in Kurla area of the city; Watch viral video

Screengrab of the viral video | Twitter

Mumbai: Motorists in the city often find solutions to pass through traffic as quickly as possible however they may be in violation of the traffic rules. A video of one such incident has come to the fore.

On Twitter, a person with username 'Aapli Mumbai' shared a video on Tuesday, February 21, which shows motorists riding their two-wheeler on a footpath amid traffic.

"This is not seen by the traffic department, even though the traffic police is standing on the side, they are not taking any action. Who gave the bikers the right to use the footpath," the miffed user wrote sharing the video.

In the video which is now going viral, it can be seen that motorists have queued behind other as one man tries to make his scooty climb up on the footpath as other motorist drives ahead of him on the path meant for pedestrians.

The user said that this incident happened on Santacruz-Chembur Link Road near Kurla on the road going toward Buddha colony.

Mumbai Traffic Police takes cognizance

The Mumbai traffic police took cognisance of the issue and assured the netizen that strict action will be taken against those flouting the norms.

"We are sharing your concern with Kurla Traffic Department for necessary strict action," the police replied from their official handle.

The netizen requested that the police place big pillars at the place to discourage motorists from driving over the footpath.

