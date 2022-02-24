Mumbai: Mother-daughter assaulted by recovery agents in Goregaon East

Mumbai: A mother-daughter duo were allegedly assaulted by two recovery agents in Goregaon East. A case was filed on Wednesday wherein no arrests have been made.

The alleged incident occurred on February 22, when the recovery agents barged into the house of the woman, asking for her husband, who had not been paying the monthly installments of a loan.

When the woman refused to let them in, the agents allegedly pushed her and the teen daughter, threatened and abused them, following which they fled from the spot.

They have been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for assault, criminal intimidation and police are tracing them.

Published on: Thursday, February 24, 2022, 11:09 PM IST