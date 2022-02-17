Mumbai: MoS Railways Raosaheb Danve assures justice to 25,000 families residing in illegal structures on railway land on Central and Western lines

Here is a good news for around 25000 families residing in illegal structures on railway land of Mumbai Division of both central and western railway.

Minister of State for Railways assured that justice would be done to the people residing in thses structures subject to the decision of the Supreme Court and within the framework of law. "Since rehabilitation is a state issue, we will also discuss it with the state government" he said.

In this regards all party meetings is scheduled at CSMT on Thursday.

Earlier on, Wednesday Bharatiya Janata Party delegation met Minister of State for Railways, Raosaheb Danve in the BJP office at Nariman Point. During the meeting encroachment on the railway land in Mumbai division of both central and western railway was discussed. The delegation demanded that people should not be relocated unless they were given alternative accommodation.

There are around 25000 unauthorised structures on railway land, spread across Western Railway and Central Railway’s Mumbai division. These illegal occupants have encroached upon nearly 57 hectares of land, including in the safety zone and where future expansion projects are planned.

On CR, around 13,839 structures are occupying 37.29 hectares of land, with most in Kurla, Mankhurd and the Kurla-Trombay line.

On WR, the number of illegal structures stand at 10,572 and most numbers of these were found in Bandra-Khar belt.

Published on: Thursday, February 17, 2022, 07:02 AM IST