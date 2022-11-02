Mumbai: MoS Defence Ajay Bhatt inaugurates global meet on manufacturing

Union Minister of State (Defence) Ajay Bhatt inaugurated the MET & HTS 2022 Confernce Souvenir & Expo at Bombay Exhibition Centre, Mumbai, on Wednesday, November 2 | Twitter/@AjaybhattBJP4UK

Mumbai: Union Minister of State (Defence) Ajay Bhatt on Wednesday in Mumbai inaugurated 'MET & HTS 2022’, a Global Conference & Exhibition for Manufacturing in the materials engineering sector.

Global Enterprises from the US, UK, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Germany, Italy, and South Africa, focused on the Defence, Transportation and Energy sectors, are participating in the event. Maharashtra Industry Minister Uday Samant was also present on the occasion.

The global meet is focused on the latest technological advancements in the defence, transport and energy sector. The Materials and Engineering conference focuses on new materials and process developments, theories and computational models to understand materials.

MET (MATERIALS, ENGINEERING and TECHNOLOGIES) is the most comprehensive business platform across the manufacturing value chain for the Defence, Transport and Energy sectors.

MET showcases the latest and key developments in these sectors to the global audience.

According to Ministry of Defence sources, the conference is important since India’s engineering R&D market is expected to be worth around US$42 billion by the end of 2022.