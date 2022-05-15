Mumbai: More trouble for actress Ketaki Chitale ahead, but she says will not apologise for her post against Sharad Pawar

Thane: A court in Thane today remanded Marathi actress Ketaki Chitale in police custody till May 18 following her arrest on Saturday for allegedly sharing an derogatory post on Facebook about NCP chief Sharad Pawar. It seems that the trouble for Chitale will increase more but she is firm on her decision and said that she will not apologise because freedom of speech should be given to her.

On Sunday when Chitale was about to be presented in the court, the NCP party workers and activists tried to throw eggs and black ink on her while shouting slogans against her but there was police bandobast outside the court and she was taken inside the court from back door.

Meanwhile fresh FIRs were registered against Chitale at Bhoiwada police station and Goregaon police station in Mumbai. The case at Bhoiwada police station was lodged by advocate Prashant Duete, who heads NCP's student wing in Mumbai.

Earlier on Saturday the post which was shared by Chitale was in verse form and it was written by some advocate Nitin Bhave and it contained phrases like "hell is waiting" and "you hate Brahmins", allegedly referring to the NCP president.

Apart from many FIRs at various parts of Maharashtra the Pune cyber police inspector Dagadu Hake informed, "We too have booked Ketaki Chitale and will seek her custody after her remand with the Thane police gets over."

Actress Ketaki Chitale was booked under the IPC sections 500 (defamation), 501 (printing or engraving matter known to be defamatory), 505 (2) (making, publishing or circulating any statement, rumour or report promoting enmity, hatred or I'll will between classes), 153 A (spreading disharmony among people).

Earlier cases were registered against her in Mumbai, Kalwa, Pune and Dhule mainly on complaints of NCP activists.

Kishore Kokani, Thane Crime Branch Unit 1, Police Inspector Crime said, "The Thane court have ordered a police custody of Ketaki Chitale till May 18. We will be investigating why she posted the derogatory post against NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Facebook. We will investigate whether someone asked her to post it and will also find out who is Advocate Nitin Bhave who have penned the poem. We have seized mobile from the actress and we will also be seizing her laptop and other gazette's."

Meanwhile Sharad Pawar said that he doesn't know both actress Ketaki Chitale and advocate Nitin Bhave and also why they have posted such post against him.

Published on: Sunday, May 15, 2022, 08:58 PM IST