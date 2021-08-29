e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Advertisement

Mumbai

Updated on: Sunday,August 29, 2021, 12:49 AM IST

Mumbai: More than one lakh jabbed in city on Saturday

Staff Reporter
| ANI

| ANI

Advertisement

More than one lakh beneficiaries were administered with the Covid-19 vaccines for second day in a row in Mumbai.

A total of 1,33,775 beneficiaries were administered the vaccines on Saturday, which includes 97,267 persons between 18 and 45 years of age and 26,757 beneficiaries between 45 and 59 years of age. The numbers also includes 8,542 senior citizens, 784 Frontline Workers (FLWs) and Health Care Workers (HCWs).

On Saturday, 115 lactating mothers were administered with the dose along with 27 pregnant women, 105 international students and foreign bound professionals, 78 specially abled beneficiaries, 57 beneficiaries without their ID and 43 bedridden beneficiaries.

ALSO READ

Maharashtra: Thane reports 226 new coronavirus cases, six patients die

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Sunday,August 29, 2021, 12:49 AM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING

Free Press Journal