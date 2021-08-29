Mumbai: More than one lakh jabbed in city on Saturday

More than one lakh beneficiaries were administered with the Covid-19 vaccines for second day in a row in Mumbai.

A total of 1,33,775 beneficiaries were administered the vaccines on Saturday, which includes 97,267 persons between 18 and 45 years of age and 26,757 beneficiaries between 45 and 59 years of age. The numbers also includes 8,542 senior citizens, 784 Frontline Workers (FLWs) and Health Care Workers (HCWs).

On Saturday, 115 lactating mothers were administered with the dose along with 27 pregnant women, 105 international students and foreign bound professionals, 78 specially abled beneficiaries, 57 beneficiaries without their ID and 43 bedridden beneficiaries.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday,August 29, 2021, 12:49 AM IST