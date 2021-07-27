Mumbai: More than 90,000 beneficiaries get the jab on Tuesday

More than 90,000 beneficiaries have been vaccinated across the city on Tuesday. According to the vaccine data provided by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), 96,107 registered beneficiaries were inoculated at 414 Covid vaccine centres, of which 22,141 have taken the jab at private vaccine centres.

Additional municipal commissioner Suresh Kakani said that some private hospitals have shown willingness to donate doses for slum-dwellers. Following which, discussions are on with a few hospitals, apart from NGOs. “They are willing to donate around 1 lakh doses each, but we are still sorting out the details,” he said.

Meanwhile, the BMC is sharing its daily list of second dose beneficiaries with the state and Centre to push for more doses. Efforts are also being made at the ward-level to raise funds for vaccines.

Dr. Mangala Gomare, head of BMC’s public health department, said, “We have to administer 18 million doses to those in the 18 to 45 age group, considering we have to give two doses to each individual. We want to vaccinate them at the earliest, but it all depends on how the supply is.”