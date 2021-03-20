Mumbai: More than 49k beneficiaries vaccinated on Saturday

A total of 49,547 beneficiaries received the dose of vaccine on Saturday. This is the highest single day turnout of beneficiaries recorded since the vaccination phase was initiated. Out of the total number of beneficiaries, 24,699 beneficiaries were senior citizens and 5,963 beneficiaries were citizens with co-morbidities between age of 45-59.

Alongside this total 32,000 beneficiaries were administered the Covishield vaccine and 17,000 beneficiaries were administered the Covaxin.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) also said that there will be no vaccination session on Sunday (March 21).

On Saturday, total 94 vaccination centres were active, these included 59 private hospitals and dispensaries, eight state government run hospitals and 27 civic run hospitals.

Earlier this week, the BMC has also written to the union ministry, seeking permission to activate 21 more private hospitals for taking part in the vaccination drive, this would take the total number of private hospitals to 80.

"We are vaccinating more than 45,000 people daily now, after more hospitals come into force we will expand our target to being able to vaccinate nearly one lakh beneficiaries daily," said Suresh Kakani - additional municipal commissioner and in-charge of public health in BMC.

Total 13,542 Frontline Workers and 5,343 Healthcare Workers were also inoculated in Saturday.