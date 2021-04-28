Mumbai: More than 44K people inoculated in city in 24 hrs

Amid the shortage of Covid-19 vaccine across Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) managed to vaccinate more than 40,000 registered beneficiaries on Wednesday.

According to the data, 44,629 beneficiaries were inoculated, of which 4,261 were administered with Covaxin. However, only one beneficiary showed side effects of the vaccine.

An acute shortage of doses was experienced at nearly all private centres over the past week, prompting many to stop inoculation. Meanwhile, 20 vaccine centres did not conduct vaccination drives due to unavailability of vaccine stock.

Civic officials said news of fresh stocks arriving brought many who were waiting for the second dose. “The city had doses to sustain the drive for one more days,” said

Dr Mangala Gomare, BMC’s executive health officer said Mumbai’s current vaccination capacity is 85,000 doses per day and they have administered a maximum of 67,000 doses in a day. “As the vaccination stock gets streamlined, we can achieve the total capacity and expand further,” she said.

Suresh Kakani, Additional Municipal Commissioner said citizens need to book an appointment through the government portals for inoculation, but in some centres the vaccination was carried out on a walk-in basis also. “However, with the rising number of cases in the last week, more people started rushing for vaccination, but they were affected by the short supply of the doses being supplied by the two producers," he said.