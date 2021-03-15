Mumbai: More than 44k beneficiaries vaccinated on Monday

Total 44,683 beneficiaries received the dose of vaccine on Monday, of which 30,298 beneficiaries are senior citizens and 4,500 beneficiaries are citizens with comorbidities between the ages of 45 and 59.

Manohar Joshi, former chief minister of Maharashtra and senior Shiv Sena leader also took the first dose of vaccine on Monday.

The BMC also started administering doses of Covishield and the COVAXIN vaccines in five of the jumbo centres of the city from Monday.

These five facilities are: Nair Hospital, BKC jumbo facility, Seven Hills, Mulund jumbo facility and Dahisar jumbo facility.

On Monday, total 85 vaccination centres were active and they comprise 54 private hospitals and dispensaries, seven state government run hospitals and 24 civic-run hospitals. Eight new private hospitals started administering the vaccine doses from Sunday after getting permission from the Union ministry early this week.

"By adding more centres we will be able to vaccinate more people at a lesser time the footfall has already increased rapidly in the past one week," said Suresh Kakani - additional municipal commissioner and in-charge of public health in BMC.

Kakani also maintained that by the end of this month the BMC has set up a target of vaccinating close to one lakh beneficiaries per day.

Last week, a 65-year-old died minutes after getting the dose of the vaccine.

"We have already initiated an enquiry and are now waiting for the final autopsy report, after that only we will be able to take a decision," Kakani said on Monday.

Alongside this, a total 4,552 Health Care Workers (HCWs) received their dose on Monday along with 5,333 Frontline Workers (FLWs).