Mumbai: More than 40k get the jab on Saturday

As many as 40,627 beneficiaries were administered with the Covid vaccine on Saturday in all government, municipal and private vaccination centres in the city.

Out of this, 22,429 were between 18 to 44 years of age, 12,707 were between 45 to 59 years, 4,556 were above 60 years. Also, 34 lactating mothers, 14 pregnant woman, 449 students and professionals going abroad, 41 specially-abled beneficiaries and 29 persons without IDs were administered the vaccine.

Besides, 155 out of 390 residents of Hiranandani Heritage Club society, who were administered fake vaccines, were also administered the dose on Saturday. The BMC has set up a centre in Kandivli to vaccinate the society residents.

Meanwhile, assistant municipal commissioner and in-charge of public health in the BMC Suresh Kakani said that the civic body received 48,000 doses of Covishield on Saturday.

“Vaccination will take place as per usual schedule on Monday. We are expecting to receive more vials so that vaccination can be carried out smoothly next week,” Kakani told FPJ.