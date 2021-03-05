Mumbai: More than 29K people vaccinated in city

On Friday, a total of 29,487 were inoculated in 53 designated Covid Vaccination Centres (CVC) in Mumbai, of which over 19,000 were beneficiaries above 60 years of age. Of the total beneficiaries that were vaccinated on Friday nearly 7,430 (over 33 per cent) took the jab in 28private hospitals (CVCs).

According to the vaccine data of the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), 19,959 senior citizens above 60 years and 2,199 citizens between 45 years and 59 years (with co-morbidities) were inoculated in the last 24 hours. Apart from this, 5,063 health care workers (HCWs) (1st dose - 1736 and 2nd dose -337) and 2,266 frontline workers (FLWs) (1st dose – 2,153 and 2nd dose - 153) were vaccinated on Friday.

A total of eight minor AEFI or adverse side effect cases were reported and they were kept under observation for 30 minutes at the respective centres.

The data shared by the BMC does not exclude vaccinations done at J J hospital. " Despite repeated intimations, JJ hospital did not submit their vaccination report hence their data is not included in this report," states a statement from BMC's public health department.

The number of private hospitals or CVCs to increase further on Saturday the new hospitals to be included is Shivam in Kandivali, Holy Spirit (Andheri), Suaran (Malad), Surana Sethia (Chembur), Sushrut (Chembur).

"A list of 13 new private hospitals / centres has been sent on March 4 to the Union Governent, we are waiting approval for the same. The process of vaccination became less time-consuming, with people getting a shot in less than two hours as compared three to four hours in the first couple of days.," said a senior BMC official.